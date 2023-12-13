Lee Sung Kyung, AKMU’s Chanhyuk Eat Sleep Live Repeat their ways through emotional rollercoaster in new MV

The much-anticipated digital single, Eat Sleep Live Repeat, a collaboration between actress Lee Sung Kyung and AKMU's Chanhyuk, was released at noon on December 13 KST. Lee Sung Kyung, a notable figure in the industry, has captivated audiences not only through her acting but also with her vocal talents. While she has previously lent her voice to OSTs for various projects, Eat Sleep Live Repeat marks her debut as a soloist in the K-pop scene.

Eat Sleep Live Repeat by Lee Sung Kyung, AKMU's Chanhyuk

Lee Sung Kyung and AKMU's Lee Chanhyuk have unveiled their collaborative project. On December 13 at 12 PM KST, 8:30 PM IST, they released their digital single project titled Eat Sleep Live Repeat, along with the music video for the track. Chanhyuk played a significant role in composing and writing the lyrics for the acoustic ballad song. Eat Sleep Live Repeat delves into the emotions that arise during the challenging journey of coming to terms with a breakup with a former lover.

The music video skillfully captures the post-breakup journey of a couple, navigating through the various stages of grief before ultimately reaching acceptance. It portrays the process of leaving the past behind and moving forward with their lives. Lee Sung Kyung, making her debut as a soloist, thoroughly showcases her vocal prowess. The video also highlights her well-established acting skills as she portrays the stages people typically experience after a breakup, culminating in her character's successful transition to a new chapter in life.

Advertisement

This collaborative masterpiece seamlessly molds Lee Sung Kyung's emotive vocals with Chanhyuk's rhythmic rap, resulting in a harmonious synergy that is truly exceptional. What distinguishes Eat Sleep Live Repeat is the high-pitched chorus riding atop a captivating acoustic melody, exuding a unique charm that instantly captivates listeners. With a title like Eat Well, Live Repeat, the lyrics tap into everyday experiences, presenting relatable themes that are likely to resonate deeply with many.

Watch the healing music video here-

More about Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung is a prominent model, actress, and singer, earning her status as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the realm of endorsements. Having initially established herself as a model, Lee Sung Kyung ventured into acting, portraying notable roles in several K-dramas and films. Her breakthrough came with the role of an aspiring weightlifter in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a series that gained widespread admiration for its beautiful storyline of friendship and love, as well as Lee Sung Kyung's chemistry with co-star Nam Joo Hyuk. The actress has also appeared in other K-dramas like Shooting Stars, It’s Okay, That’s Love, Cheese In The Trap among others.

The actress's most recent appearance was in the Disney+ series titled Call It Love (2023). In addition to her on-screen endeavors, she has contributed her vocals to various OSTs for her K-dramas and films, including tracks like Show Time, True Colors, I Am What I Am, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 7 years of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: Why Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Kyung's sweet chemistry is captivating