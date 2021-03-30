Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Min Jae of Dr. Romantic 2 raise temperatures in their Dance Film for ‘U 2 Luv’

The co-actors are known not only for their acting, but also for their incredible dance skills. Watch their fiery video here!

The chemistry of Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Min Jae took over the audience’s hearts in the medical-romance drama, Dr. Romantic 2 and safe to say, they’ve been a couple the fans have kept their eyes on. Well, the fans are in for great news as they’re back with another powerful collaboration! This time, not by acting but through a sensual groovy dance!

Going by their Instagram account names, they titled the video ‘Biblee x Real.be dance Visual Film’ where the co-stars grooved to the American singers Jeremih and Ne-Yo’s hit song, U 2 Luv. On March 30, Lee Sung Kyung uploaded the video on her YouTube channel ‘Heybiblee’ and we are definitely loving all the moves the couple has showcased! The couple has shown their incredible chemistry in the drama Dr. Romantic 2 and also the movie, Wrestler also known as LOVE+SLING.

Watch their amazing dance visual film below:

Lee Sung Kyung is known for her roles in Cheese In The Trap and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a sports drama inspired by the South Korean Olympic Champion, Jang Mi Ran. As for Kim Min Jae, he is popularly known for his roles in Do You Like Brahms? aside from the famous Dr. Romantic series. In the latest news, Min Jae has been confirmed for KBS’ new drama, ‘Dal Ri and Gam Ja Tang’. Sweet Home’s Park Gyu Yeong is also in talks to play the lead although nothing has been confirmed on that part yet.

How incredible was the couple’s dance? They didn't miss a single beat! Share your thoughts regarding the video in the comments below!

Credits :Lee Sung Kyung YouTube

