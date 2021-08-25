Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae cast as leads for upcoming romcom

New pairing alert! Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae have been confirmed to be cast as the lead roles for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Shooting Star’ (literal title). It will follow the real-world story of people working in the entertainment industry who have to clean up the mess made by stars. Lee Sung Kyung has been cast as a PR team leader and Kim Young Dae as the representative face of the agency.

The rom-com will talk about PR team members, managers, reporters and others who have to shed their ‘blood, sweat and tears’ in order to make celebrities shine like the stars in the sky.

The drama will be helmed by director Lee Soo Hyun who has previously worked on ‘Find Me in Your Memory’, ‘Awaken’, and ‘The Witch’s Diner’ and is written by Choi Young Woo.

Lee Sung Kyung will take on the role of Oh Han Byul who leads the management agency’s PR Team. Oh Han Byul is very eloquent and has excelled at handling crises. She is talented at ‘hooking’ people while working in various fields like public relations, crisis response and communications.

Kim Young Dae will act as Gong Tae Sung who is the star of the management agency who receives love from the public for his bright smile with a polite and upright image. However, he often squabbles with Oh Han Byul.

‘Shooting Star’ will reportedly start filming in late September and is scheduled to air on tvN as well as the global streaming platform iQIYI.

