Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae share a loving and chaotic relationship in ‘Shooting Stars’ trailer

On March 18th, tvN drew attention by releasing the second teaser video for ‘Shooting Stars’ that stimulates curiosity about the subtle relationship between Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. In the drama, Lee Sung Kyung, who plays the role of 'Oh Han Byul', the head of Star Force Entertainment's public relations team, and Kim Young Dae, who plays the role of 'Gong Tae Sung', a completely flawless superstar, is going to stimulate the excitement of the viewers by narrowly crossing the boundary between their love and hate relationship.

The teaser video starts interestingly with the question, “Team Leader Oh (Oh Hanbyul), are you dating Gong Tae Sung?” At the same time, while exchanging close eye contact and being alone in a movie theater, Hanbyul and Tae Sung's subtly agitated looks are reflected, raising suspicions. With Hanbyul's words hitting the wall, saying, 'I've never been thrilled with Tae Sung', Hanbyul frowns while watching Tae Sung's outdoor advertisement that arouses everyone's admiration.

In particular, the lovely two-shot making a hand heart with their foreheads facing each other, Tae Sung's honey dripping eyes towards Han Byul, affectionate skinship and gentle care are enough to revive the feeling of love amongst the viewers. Moreover, the Star Force Entertainment staff, who watch Hanbyul and Taesung quarreling closely, are also putting strength into the dating rumors, saying, “It seems to be bothering us, but they are strangely affectionate.” The first episode of ‘Shooting Stars’ will be released on April 22.

