Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk's Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo to return as webtoon after 7 years

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk's Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is reportedly returning in the form of a webtoon. This classic rom-com drama is coming back after 7 years in a webtoon gaining a lot of attention.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo Webtoon Version

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk's Weight Lifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is confirmed to get a webtoon version, gaining immense attention since we do not usually see a webtoon remake of a drama. The 2016 romantic youth K-drama webtoon is set to release on June 30th, which is rewritten by a rising star and author Man Oh. This version of the rom-com K-drama will be serviced by Kakao Page and Naver and produced by the webtoon label IMXTOON. The production label IMXTOON has been distributing Korean content in Japan.

The IP strategy was also revealed by the officials, it is said that much consideration was made to develop the webtoon on the basis of the MBC drama's old high-quality IP. Not only this, the officials also revealed that they plan to extend IP mix media strategy by creating webtoon attempts and audio dramas in different genres which will create a virtuous cycle of content consumption based on IP.

About Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo portrays the story of student-athletes who face problems and challenges which today's youth may relate to. This romantic comedy starred Lee Sung Kyung who played the role of a weightlifter who tries to impress her crush with her beauty but also wishes to pursue her career in weightlifting. Nam Joo Hyuk played the role of Jung Joon Hyung, a lively swimmer who inspires his childhood friend Kim Bok Joo to follow her dream.

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk were reportedly dating during the filming of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and were very well-known as the 'swag couple'. But months after the K-drama aired the couple separated, and fans date reminisce their moments since they have not deleted their pictures together on their social media accounts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Dr. Romantic 3 star Kim Min Jae enlist in military band? Actor talks about wanting to return for season 4