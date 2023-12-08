Lee Sung Kyung enchants with captivating gaze while dining in second Eat Sleep Live Repeat poster

Actress Lee Sung Kyung’s agency, YG Entertainment, has released the second title poster for her upcoming solo digital single titled Eat Sleep Live Repeat.

Lee Sung Kyung has become a prominent personality in the Korean entertainment industry. She has entertained the audience not only with her acting performances but also with her singing prowess. She has sung OSTs for many of her projects, but with Eat Sleep Live Repeat, she’ll be entering the K-pop scene as a soloist.

Lee Sung Kyung’s Eat Sleep Live Repeat is set to release on 13 December

Previously, YG Entertainment had unveiled the first poster for Lee Sung Kyung’s solo debut single, unveiling the title and release date. The song is slated to release on December 13 at 12 PM KST, which is 8:30 AM IST.

In the first poster, Lee Sung Kyung was sitting on a couch with crossed hands and she held an expression of sadness. In the second poster, she is dressed in a brown printed outfit and is sitting at a diner. It seems like she is looking at someone sitting across the table. Both the posters have intrigued the audience and Lee Sung Kyung’s fans are excited to find out the narrative her song will convey.

Lee Sung Kyung's digital single will mark her first musical project since 2021, when she worked with rapper LOCO on a duet track called Love.

More about Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung is a renowned model, actress, and singer. Her multifaceted career has made her one of the most sought-after celebrities in the world of endorsements as well. After establishing herself as a model, Lee Sung Kyung acted in several K-dramas and films, including her breakout role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016-2017) in which she played an aspiring weightlifter. The beautiful tale of friendship and love and Lee Sung Kyung’s chemistry with Nam Joo Hyuk were widely admired by fans.

The actress was last seen in the Disney+ series titled Call It Love (2023). She has lent her voice to various OSTs of her K-dramas and films, including Show Time, True Colors, I Am What I Am and more.

