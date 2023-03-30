Lee Sung Kyung is back as Cha Eun Jae in the latest stills for the upcoming medical drama Dr. Romantic 3

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3’ is a drama depicting the story of a 'real doctor' taking place in a poor local Doldam Hospital. Both Season 1, which aired in 2016, and Season 2, which aired in 2020, are SBS mega-hit dramas that recorded the highest viewership rating of 27%.

Lee Sung Kyung in Dr. Romantic 3:

In Season 3, the story of Doldam Hospital after 3 years will be drawn. Among them, season 3 still cuts full of 'doctor force' of Lee Sung Kyung, who plays Cha Eun Jae, the 'icon of growth' in season 2, are released and draw attention. In the drama, Cha Eun Jae has been on an elite course amid praise and expectations from those around him, but has spent time wandering due to surgery anxiety. Cha Eun Jae, who came down to Doldam Hospital as if being chased, met her mentor, Master Kim (played by Han Suk Kyu), and showed how she was becoming a real doctor after overcoming surgery anxiety. Lee Sung Kyung received favorable reviews for immersively portraying Cha Eun Jae's wandering and growth, which is like a self-portrait of youth in this era.

The stills:

In the published photos, Cha Eun Jae, who has grown more over the past three years, draws attention. Cha Eun Jae becomes an indispensable part of the CS (thoracic surgery) part, and his juniors are also greeted. Cha Eun Jae's broken expression and eyes, which turned on the 'senior mode', arouse curiosity about what new appearance he will show.

The production team of 'Dr. Romantic 3'' said, "Cha Eun Jae's growth continues in season 3. She will constantly prove the path she has chosen as a doctor at Doldam Hospital and show how he feels the weight of responsibility." With extraordinary affection, Lee Sung Kyung accompanied the viewers in Season 3. Please look forward to Lee Sung Kyung's performance in Season 3, who has become Cha Eun Jae, a growing character." In addition to the synergy of director Yoo In Sik and writer Kang Eun Kyung, the third best combination following seasons 1 and 2, Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, Jin Kyung, Lim Won Hee, and Byun Woo Min all joined to create the Doldams series that continues Season 2. 'Dr. Romantic 3', which predicts a strong teamwork, will be broadcast for the first time at 10:00 PM KST on April 28th (Friday) following the currently airing 'Taxi Driver 2'.

