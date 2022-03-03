Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae and more display their hilarious character in ‘Shooting Stars’ script reading

tvN's new drama 'Shooting Star' is a romantic comedy depicting the real story of people who shed sweat and tears like managers, PR teams, reporters, etc. who are at the forefront of the entertainment industry, are expected to bring a fresh spring breeze to the small screen in April by delightfully portraying the fierce earning life and heart-fluttering romance.

Among them, 'Shooting Star' side threw a full-fledged vote with the release of the first script reading site. The script reading for 'Shooting Star' was held with director Lee Soo Hyun and writer Choi Young Woo, as well as the production team, Lee Sung Kyung (Oh Han Byeol), Kim Young Dae (Gong Tae Seong), Yoon Jong Hoon (Kang Yoo Seong), Kim Yun Hye (Park Ho Young), Park So Jin (Cho Gi Beum), It was held in the presence of major cast members including CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin (Do Soo Hyuk).

As 'Shooting Star' is a drama about the entertainment industry, the actors caught the eye by showing realistic performances despite the first script reading that day. First of all, Lee Sung Kyung showed off her wild and lovely charms by playing the role of Hanbyul. Kim Young Dae, who took on the role of 'Gong Tae Seong', a star of stars and perfect superstar, showed off his charm by going back and forth between the 'celebrity Gong Tae Seong' that shakes the fans' hearts and the 'natural person Gong Tae Seong'.

tvN's new drama 'Shooting Star' is scheduled to premiere in April 2022.

