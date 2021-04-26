Is Lee Sung Kyung making an acting comeback with a lead role in an upcoming rom com drama?

The talented model-turned-actress, Lee Sung Kyung is considering playing the main female role in a new drama. Check out more information here.

According to reports, Lee Sung Kyung, the stunning model-turned-actress has been roped in for a lead female role in an upcoming drama and is still in discussions for it. The actress has dabbled in multiple roles such as a weightlifting athlete in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Dr. Romantic 2.

On April 26, exclusive reports suggest that the romcom drama is directed by ‘The Witch’s Diner’ director Lee Soo Hyun and the scriptwriter is Choi Young Woo’s. Produced by MACE Entertainment, a source from Drama Bureau revealed to Daily Sports that Lee Sung Kyung has been offered the role of Oh Han Byul, the female lead. The drama ‘Shooting Star’ revolves around the lives of professional workers in the entertainment industry such as the reporters, managers, PR teams and others. It talks about how celebrities are the stars in the sky, but that these stars don’t shine alone. Behind them are the blood, sweat and tears of countless others working to make them shine.

If lee Sung Kyung accepts the role, she’ll be playing Oh Han Byul, the head of Management PR at Star Force Entertainment, who has exceptional speech and quick and witty responses at times of crisis. She’s nicknamed as the ‘Queen of Hooks’ because of her extraordinary talent to hook readers on every word or article she writes.

After Dr. Romantic 2 in January 2020, this will mark the actress’ first role in a drama. She has also featured in multiple films and even actively works as a singer too, albeit a bit inactive as her last song was ‘Show Time’, an OST for the action-comedy film she featured in, in 2019.

