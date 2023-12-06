Lee Sung Kyung reveals title for upcoming solo debut single: Eat Sleep Live Repeat

Actress Lee Sung Kyung has delighted her fans with exciting news about her upcoming digital single titled Eat Sleep Live Repeat. Prior to this, the artist shared a poster, marking the debut of her first solo digital single. Lee Sung Kyung has showcased her singing talent by contributing to the vocals of several OSTs in the past.

Lee Sung Kyung’s Eat Sleep Live Repeat

YG Entertainment had previously unveiled the release date of Eat Sleep Live Repeat by Lee Sung Kyung as December 13 KST in an announcement made on December 6 KST. The title Eat Sleep Live Repeat effortlessly taps into the everyday routines that resonate with everyone, inviting listeners to contemplate the simple yet meaningful moments in life. With Lee Sung Kyung's knack for connecting with audiences through her versatile character portrayals, her music is anticipated to convey yet another captivating narrative for fans to enjoy.

Lee Sung Kyung's digital single Eat Sleep Live Repeat is set to launch on December 13 at 12 PM KST, 8:30 AM IST adding another noteworthy chapter to her diverse career. With a growing presence in acting, OSTs, and music programs, fans can look forward to the unique musical experience that Lee Sung Kyung is poised to unveil in her upcoming release.

Advertisement

More about Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung made her name in the Korean entertainment scene as a model, gaining recognition through her participation in the local Super Model Contest in 2008. Since then, she has been a well-known figure for various luxury brands and holds the title of being one of the first female models signed by YGK-Plus, a collaboration between YG Entertainment and K-Plus. Simultaneously, her acting projects are all overseen by YG Entertainment.

While initially making her mark with a supporting role in the popular series It's Okay, That's Love, Lee Sung Kyung steadily solidified her position as a versatile actress. The turning point in her career came with the sports-romance series Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo in 2016, where she starred alongside Nam Joo Hyuk. Subsequently, she continued to showcase her acting skills in diverse K-dramas such as Dr. Romantic 2, Shooting Stars, and Call It Love.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 7 years of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: Why Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Kyung's sweet chemistry is captivating