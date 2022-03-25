Lee Sung Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon and more struggle to manage their stars in new trailer for upcoming tvN drama

tvN released the third trailer for the upcoming drama ‘Shooting Stars’ which opens the door to the scene of the entertainment industry where there is no wind. Keywords that can only be seen in the 'entertainment main page of the portal site' such as jirashi, press conferences, devotees, and lawsuits in the entertainment industry are constantly coming out, raising the viewer's curiosity.

However, for a brief moment in the midst of an accident, the appearance of different people running, getting angry, making mistakes, and rejoicing continues, and the entertainment world, which seemed like a different world, approaches the daily life of ordinary entertainment industry workers. Furthermore, it is heartwarming to see the star and the countless people who shine behind the team share their hearts and form a team to achieve results.

On the other hand, at the end of the video, an interview with Oh Han Byeol's inner thoughts as the representative of the people who clean up the messes created by stars is revealed, drawing attention. Oh Han Byul responded with a smile when he said, 'The most useless thing in the world is to worry about celebrities.' Expectations are high for the work and love stories of office workers.

Meanwhile, tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Shooting Stars' is scheduled to be broadcast for the first time at 10:40 pm KST on Friday, April 22.

