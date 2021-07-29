Lee Tae Hwan in talks to join the cast of Son Ye Jin’s upcoming JTBC series? Find Out

Actor Lee Tae-hwan has been cast in JTBC's new drama 'Thirty, Nine'. As reported by YTN Star, Lee Tae-hwan has recently been confirmed to appear in JTBC's new drama 'Thirty, Nine'. 'Thirty, Nine' is a real human romance that deals with the deep stories of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are in their forties. Lee Tae-hwan takes on the role of a restaurant owner and chef who is honest and independent in the face of work and love. Although he is not very old, it is expected that he will be wooing an older woman and has the attitude as well as the lookout of an older person.

This slice-of-life drama is a 12 episode mini-series co-produced by Lotte Cultureworks and JTBC Studios, following three women in their forties who deal with heartbreak, love, friendship and life. Son Ye-jin has taken on the role of Cha Mi-jo, the director of Gangnam Dermatology Clinic, who is also the central woman leading the story of these three women, living in a wealthy environment that everybody envies. Jeon Mi Do has also been cast as Jeon Chan Young, a 39 year old acting teacher.

The writer of ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Kim Ji-young Born in 1982’ and ‘The Gift of Room 7’ Yoo Young-ha and the director of 'Run On’ Kim Sang-ho are on board and with their exceptional skills, we will surely be getting another beautifully crafted drama. The drama ‘Thirty Nine’ is scheduled to start filming around August after the rest of the casting has been confirmed

This will be Lee Tae Hwan’s first drama since ‘Secret Royal Inspector’ and ‘Graceful Friends’ in 2020.

