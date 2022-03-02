Lee Tae Ri to join Lee Joon and Kang Han Na in the upcoming historical series ‘Red Heart’?

Starhouse Entertainment, the agency, said, "Lee Tae Ri has confirmed his appearance in the drama 'Red Heart'." KBS2's new drama 'Red Heart' is a fictional historical drama about the story of Lee Tae, who became the king of Joseon after Seonjong, who became king due to rebellion. It tells the story of Park Gye Won, who had a desire to leave.

Lee Tae’s (Lee Joon) father deposed the king with the help of Park Gye Won (Jang Hyuk) and his father became the king of a new dynasty. After succeeding his father, Lee Tae then became the next king. Lee Tae believes any action is justifiable to achieve his goal. He wants to rule as an absolute monarch, but First Vice-Premier Park Gye Won opposes that idea. Park Gye Won is even more powerful than the king.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jung (Kang Han Na) is a daughter of a noble family. Lee Tae thinks of her as his wife. Due to that, her family gets involved in a power struggle in the royal court.

'Park Nam Sang', played by Lee Tae Ri, is a person who grew up with the expectations of the family, and is a leader of the Saheonbu with a good personality, gentleness, and uprightness as if to live up to those expectations. Meanwhile, in addition to Lee Tae Ri, the new KBS2 drama 'Red Heart', in which actors Lee Joon, Jang Hyuk, and Kang Hana have confirmed their appearance, is preparing to air in the first half of this year.

Lee Tae Ri is well-known for his role as young Yang Myung in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), Song Mang Boo in ‘Rooftop Prince’ (2012), Jung Joo Hwan in The Beauty Inside’ (2018), Dried Squid Elf in ‘Extraordinary You’ (2019), Imoogi in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ (2020) and in ‘True Beauty’ (2020-2021).

