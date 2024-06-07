Lee Yeon Hee announces pregnancy, 4 years after marriage with non-celebrity husband

Lee Yeon Hee, the actress who was seen in The Package, has finally announced pregnancy after 4 years of marriage. The actress’ agency confirmed the good news by making a statement on June 7 KST.

Lee Yeon Hee is expecting her first baby with non-celebrity husband

On June 7 morning KST, Lee Yeon Hee’s agency, Saram Entertainment, made a statement officially announcing her pregnancy.

The agency said in the official announcement that a precious new life has fortunately found its way to Lee Yeon Hee’s family. They asked her fans to send her blessings, encouragement and well wishes to the new life that will be born in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Lee Yeon Hee married her non-celebrity husband on June 2, 2020, in a private ceremony with close friends and family.

Know more about Lee Yeon Hee

Lee Yeon Hee is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in November 2004 in Emperor of the Sea. In the beginning, she appeared in music videos for the boy groups TVXQ, Moon Hee-jun, Kangta, Shinhwa, and Fly to the Sky.

Lee Yeon Hee got her first big role in the mini-series One Fine Day alongside the famous actor Gong Yoo. She later played the lead role alongside Hyun Bin in the 2007 movie A Millionaire’s First Love. The actress also made her singing debut by singing the soundtrack for the movie. She later earned the nickname of Nation’s First Love for her sweet image in the movie.

Lee Yeon Hee later followed it with movies M, My Love, Hello, Schoolgirl, My Way, Marriage Blue, Detective K: Secret of the Lost Island, and New Year Blues in 2021.

The actress continued her acting journey in K-dramas East of Eden, Paradise Ranch, and Phantom. After that, she also made a special appearance in the Gu Family Book, which earned her recognition.

In 2017, she led the fantasy romance K-drama Reunited Worlds alongside Yeo Jin Goo and Ahn Jae Hyun. She followed that with a travel-based K-drama, The Package which earned her further popularity and appreciation for acting.

Lee Yeon Hee later led The Game: Towards Zero alongside Ok Taecyeon and fantasy K-drama SF8. She was last seen in Welcome to Wedding Hell, co-starring Lee Jin Wook and Race, in 2023.

