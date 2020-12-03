  1. Home
Lee Yeon, Lee Rang or the Imoogi: Which Tale of the Nine Tailed character is your soulmate?

Is your heart caught in a crossfire between Lee Dong Wook's Lee Yeon, Kim Bum's Lee Rang and Lee Tae Ri's Imoogi? Take our personality test to find out which Tale of the Nine-Tailed character your ideal type!
Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Lee Tae Ri in Tale of the Nine-TailedLee Yeon, Lee Rang or the Imoogi: Which Tale of the Nine Tailed character is your soulmate?
There are a number of factors that kept up hooked to Tale of the Nine-Tailed. From the interesting storyline to the incorporation of various mythical creatures, Tale of the Nine-Tailed is an interesting package. However, if there is one thing about Tale of the Nine-Tailed that stood out the most was the three leading men! The drama stars Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Lee Tae Ri playing the lead, second lead and negative roles. While Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum played gumihos (mythical foxes), Lee Tae Ri played an Imoogi (a mythical serpent). 

The handsome stars made it difficult to stay loyal to one actor. Instead of detesting the Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), we were drooling over his handsome face. While we know he has no good intentions for our strong Nam Jo Ah (Jo Bo Ah), we couldn't stop our hearts from skipping a beat every time we watched he walked into the frame. 

To top it off, the cute Lee Rang (Kim Bum) and the charming Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) had our hearts oscillating between the Lee brothers. The charming and witty Lee Yeon is a boyfriend we all deserve! He's protective yet respects boundaries and leaves no opportunity to shower you with love. On the other hand, Lee Rang is a boyfriend we want to shower all our love on. All he asks for some love, care and attention. 

If you could pick one, which of the three characters would you date? If you are finding it difficult to answer the question, this personality quiz comes to your rescue! Pick options from each question and find out which Tale of the Nine-Tailed character is your ideal match. 

Don't forget to let us know your results in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such quizzes! 

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San or Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong: Which Start Up cutie is your ideal boyfriend? QUIZ

