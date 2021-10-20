Lee Young Ae looks beautiful as a ragged workaholic in the new ‘Inspector Koo’ main poster

JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Inspector Koo' is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time at 10:30 pm KST on October 30th. 'Inspector Koo' is the story of an insurance investigator from the police, Koo Gyeong Yi (Lee Young Ae), who uncovers a mysterious serial murder case disguised as an accident. It is raising expectations by foretelling a hilarious comic chase drama that crosses tension and laughter.

In the midst of this, the main poster for 'Inspector Koo' released by the production team captured the figure of Lee Young Ae, who will play an active role as a detective in the play. Lee Young Ae, wearing a black trench coat, radiates a detective force and draws attention. His hair blowing in the wind, his suspicious eyes that reason about something, and a meaningful smile make the audience look forward to the extraordinary performance of the actor at the scene full of urgency.

On October 14th, Choi Young Jun's agency Double K Entertainment announced the news of Choi Young Jun's appearance in JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama ‘Inspector Koo’. Choi Young Jun takes on the role of Jang Sung Woo, a high school theater teacher. Jang Sung Woo is a veiled character, and people are curious about what kind of relationship he will have with Gyung Yi, and how Choi Young Jun will draw the 'Jang Sung Woo' character and raise the level of immersion in the play.

The production team of ‘Inspector Koo’ said, "The drama 'Inspector Koo’ has a different kind of fun that crosses genres such as thriller, mystery, and comedy. At the center of it, there is a detective named Koo, who was not in the world. A little geeky, quirky, and unusual is a unique character named Koo Gyeong Yi, and actress Lee Young Ae is completely immersed in her and is performing well. Please look forward to the first broadcast in which Koo Gyeong Yi and Lee Young Ae appear.” JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Inspector Koo’ will be broadcasted for the first time at 10:30 pm on Saturday, October 30th.

