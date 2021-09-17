Lee Young Ae transforms to a bold and determined character in the first teaser for JTBC’s ‘Goo Kyung Yi’

The production team of JTBC's new weekend drama 'Gu Kyung Yi' raised expectations by releasing a teaser video with a strong impact on September 17th. 'Goo Kyung Yi' is a bold comic chase drama about Goo Kyung (Lee Young-ae), a suspicious corner of the room who can't stand the lag in both games and investigations.

The news of actress Lee Young Ae's return to the drama after 4 years has drawn public attention and is receiving high expectations.The teaser video contains an impactful transformation of Lee Young-ae that has never been seen before. Lee Young Ae's unimaginable, 180-degree angle of view drew attention as she predicted her performance.

The video begins with a back view of a woman playing a game in a dark and messy room. The woman clicks with a force that seems to be sucked into the screen and says, "Kill them all, kill them all." Then, the woman's face is revealed, giving a surprise reversal. This is Lee Young-ae, 'Goo-gyeong-i' with slouched shoulders and messy hair.

Lee Young Ae suddenly pops out of a pile of garbage and heralds a transformation into a unique visual with only her face sticking out while wearing a blanket on the street. At the same time, the phrase 'I'm not a crazy person' is compared to the figure of Lee Young Ae, who never looked normal in the video, and it infinitely amplifies the curiosity about what kind of person 'Gu Kyung Yi' is. 'Gu Kyung Yi', which heralded Lee Young Ae's radical transformation, will be released in October.

ALSO READ: Yoo Byung Jae, Lee Young Ae & Simon Dominic donate generously to help frontline workers and abused children

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.