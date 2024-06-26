Lee Young Ji reveals if kiss scene with EXO's D.O. was planned for Small Girl music video; recalls senior idol's quick thinking

EXO's D.O. featured in Lee Young Ji's latest song Small Girl along with the music video. The video featured a scene in which D.O. plants a small kiss on the rapper's cheek and her reaction to it went viral. In a recent live with production director Na Young Seok, she revealed how this scene was shot.

Lee Young Ji reveals behind-the-scenes of kiss scene in Small Girl music video with EXO's D.O.

Lee Young Ji was featured as a guest on production director Na Young Seok's live recently. She revealed that while the kiss scene with EXO's D.O. was completely scripted how sudden it was.

While the director called for the scene to be shot, D.O. engaged in a conversation with her and continued talking even when the shot was rolling and kept asking her things. Then he suddenly landed a kiss on her cheek.

While the kiss was scripted, it was sudden and the rapper confirmed that her reaction it was real. She stated that she was nervous and D.O. tried to calm her down with the conversations.

During the live, they also called D.O. who also attested that Lee Young Ji was nervous about the scene and had a hard time even looking into his eyes. Producer Na Young Seok also called Lee Young Ji D.O.'s lover jokingly and the two artists had very different reactions to it.

While D.O. laughed it off, Lee Young Ji lightly hit him on the shoulder out of nervousness.

More about Lee Young Ji and EXO's D.O.

Lee Young Ji is a South Korean rapper who made her debut in October 2019 with her single Dark Room. She also took first place in High School Rapper Season 3. The young rapper hosts a YouTube show Not Much Prepared which features mega stars like BTS’ Jin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jay Park and many more.

EXO's D.O. is the talented vocalist of the group and is known for his smooth voice. Not only is he a singer, but he is also an actor and has worked in dramas like 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor.

