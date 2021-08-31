LeeHi unveils a 10 song tracklist for upcoming album ‘4 ONLY’

More good music coming your way! On August 31 KST, the incredibly talented soloist LeeHi unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘4 ONLY’ through her official Instagram handle. The album is set to release on September 9 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST).

The tracklist consists of a total of ten songs including ‘Saviour’ featuring B.I, ‘Your Intention’, ‘Ride the Wave’, ‘Bye’, ‘Head Shoulders Knees Feet’, featuring Wonstein, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Difficult’, ‘Darling’, ‘Only’ and ‘Red Lipstick’.

LeeHi looked absolutely stunning while posing for the tracklist with her natural make-up and long black hair, a chain of translucent beads in her hands.

Previously, LeeHi released the music video for the pre-released single ‘ONLY’ featuring Lee Jae Hoon and Won Jin Ah, which reflects a sad yet romantic love story while the lyrics talk about a lost love that one continues to find in their life. Musically, the song is a slow yet intense rhythmical combination of LeeHi’s honey-like vocals and mesmerising instrumental music.

Along with the song, LeeHi also revealed captivating pictures of herself in a stunning black dress, perfectly complementing the singer’s amazing visuals accessories with a bold white necklace and simple make-up with side-parted hair.

LeeHi debuted in October 2012 and has continued to gift the industry with unmatchable high-end music. The twenty-four-year-old singer has released many super-hit tracks including ‘Breathe’, ‘No One’ featuring B.I, ‘HOLO’, ‘MY LOVE’ and ‘Rose’. It will be interesting to see what new does she bring with her upcoming third album ‘4 ONLY’.

