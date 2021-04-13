Legacy: Akshaye Khanna & Raveena Tandon to lock horns for the first time on screen on Vijay Gutte directorial

Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Legacy.

Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna have been two of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood who have proved their mettle time and again on the big screen. Both the actors ace the art of owning the screen and never miss a chance to leave the audience in awe. And while both Raveena and Akshaye enjoy a decent fan following, they are coming up with a surprise for the fans as they are set to collaborate for the first time onscreen in Vijay Gutte’s Legacy.

This isn’t all. The drama series will also feature Akshaye and Raveena clash as rivals on the screen for the first time and their clash will leave the audience intrigued. Talking about the same, Vijay stated, “I am extremely excited about 'Legacy' for multiple reasons. It is an aspirational project mounted on a large scale reflecting upon the dark realities of the professional world. I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us on this one. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry.”

On the other hand, Raveena, who is excited to be a part of Legacy, shared her excitement and said, "Legacy presents an interesting tale of power struggle with an entertaining amount of drama, which grasped my attention. It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to begin this journey”.

Meanwhile, Akshay also got candid about the project, which will be releasing on OTT platform and said, "It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad legacy is going to be my first web series."

