From The Legend of the Blue Sea to Boys over Flowers; K Dramas that had gave us shoe envy

We are looking back at our favourite K-drama shows that gave us major shoe envy and upgraded our shoe game!

Even though Korean dramas pack enough punch with their plot, script, actors, filmography style and much more, there is an aspect that very few notice but it most definitely makes or breaks a show. The styling in any show holds the key to expressing several hidden things about characters and places From the hair, makeup, clothes, to accessories, everything has to be perfect, and while we love fashion and clothes, shoes have a special place in our heart. So today, we are looking back at some of the most iconic K-drama moments where shoes played a big role in the story.

The Legend of the Blue Sea: We specially remember the emerald green Manolo Blahnik flats made with satin and a bejewelled buckle, apart from being absolutely stunning, the shoes were also a nod to Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun)’s mermaid form in the show.

Cinderella and the Four Knights: Manolo Blahniks are a classic in K-dramas and otherwise, similar to Heo Joon Jae’s pair from The Legend of the Blue Sea, Kang Hyun Min’s pink pair is exactly the same. Kang Hyun Min (Ahn Jae Hyun) told Eun Ha Won (Park So Dam) to stop hesitating about her feelings for Kang Ji Woon (Jung Il Woo), and run towards him wearing these shoes. While it was a bittersweet scene as she reunited with her true love, the shoes only made it so much sweeter.

Boys Over Flowers: The memorable scene where Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) gifts Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun) a princess makeover, with the perfect dress, jewellery, accessories and of course, shoes, to prove that money can buy everything! The episode takes a dramatic turn though when Jan Di rejects accepting the pricey material and keeps her dignity intact.

ALSO READ: Mr Queen Ep 16 achieves highest rating yet: The Queen is pregnant and Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun go all in

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×