The Legend of the Blue Sea: Here’s why we loved the style from the 2016 drama

We are taking a look back at Jun Ji Hyun’s impeccable style from 2016 fashion drama The Legend of the Blue Sea.

The Legend of the Blue Sea--one of the most memorable K dramas, in terms of style story, casting and plot, the show had it all. The 2016 drama still manages to wow us with its unique and forward style. With Jun Ji Hyun playing the mermaid, the chemistry between her and Lee Min Ho was dynamic. While we miss the mystical storyline and chemistry between the duo, what we miss the most is the amazing fashion and style moments from the show. From Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford, Miu Miu to Manolo Blahnik, the show featured designs by so many famous fashion houses that we’ve lost count, but the memory of the pretty designs are etched in our minds.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the series centres on the love story of Shim Cheong (Jun Ji-hyun), a mermaid, and Heo Joon-jae (Lee Min-ho), a witty con artist. A mermaid in the Joseon era who falls in love with Dam-ryeong as a child after saving him, and is named as Se-hwa by Dam-ryeong after his late sister. As they are initially unable to stay together due to his arranged marriage and Se-hwa's inability to turn her tail into legs without reaching adulthood yet, she erases his memories. The two meet again and suffer a tragic fate together, beginning the first omen that will tie their reincarnations.

Our favourite scene includes when Lee Min Ho buys a pair of Manolo Blahnik green flats for Jun Ji Hyun. The green flats were satin covered and decorated with a bejewelled buckle, a signature of the brand.

