Legendary group g.o.d in discussion to conduct a reunion concert? Find Out

On August 11th, an official from g.o.d side announced "g.o.d's year-end concert has not been finalized yet, but all members are having positive and in-depth discussions." Earlier on this day, the media reported that g.o.d is planning a year-end concert and will hold a concert in the form of repaying fans by thinking broadly until the 25th anniversary, which is two years later.

In 2014, g.o.d held a concert as a whole for the first time in 12 years. Afterwards, in 2018, a concert was held to commemorate the 20th anniversary. Groove Over Dose, known by the acronym g.o.d is a South Korean boy band formed by SidusHQ. Debuting in 1999, the group became one of the most popular boy bands of the early 2000s in South Korea. The members had gone on to solo careers in the entertainment industry after indefinitely discontinuing group activity in 2005 following the departure of a member. However, they regrouped as a quintet and made a comeback in July 2014.

Although the group is largely known for their storytelling lyrical style and signature blend of R&B and rap, their repertoire features a diverse array of genres ranging from hip hop to funk. As one of the best-selling artists in South Korea prior to the digital era, they are one of the few idol groups to have more than one album become a ‘million seller’. Often referred to as ‘the nation's idol’ due to the broad popular appeal of their hit songs, they are regarded as ‘legends of K-pop’ alongside first generation idol groups Shinhwa, H.O.T, Sechs Kies, Fin.K.L, and S.E.S.

Due to their extended hiatus and lack of overseas promotions, their popularity and fame has been largely limited to the domestic market or within the Korean diaspora overseas. However, their songs remain some of the most recognized and well-known within South Korea and their hits such as ‘To Mother’, ‘Road’ and ‘One Candle’ are considered classic Korean language songs.

