Let BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, HyunA & more inspire your next hair trend; 5 styles we’re currently crushing on

We are looking back at the best hair trends inspired by the most popular K pop idols, that you have to try. Scroll down to see the full list.

Self-isolating can definitely be a drag at times, but for the sake of public health, it’s best to avoid going out whenever possible. The endless days at home can get a bit monotonous, so what better way to switch it up than with a new hairstyle? (C’mon, we know you’ve been tempted to try it.) From those looking for a temporary change to those ready for a more long-term commitment, here are a few styles to give a shot while you’ve got nowhere to go anyway.

1. Rainbow elastics: If you’re looking for a style that’s a little out-of-the-box without being too much of a commitment, then take a cue from soloist HyunA and accessorize your pigtails with multiple elastics in fun, bright colours. Matching them to your outfit is optional, but is a great way to tie the look together! They’re inexpensive, easy, and best of all – super cute!

2. Bows – the bigger, the better: If you’ve been wearing a bun day in and day out (no judgement!) then topping off your topknot with a pretty bow is a great way to bring some brightness to the look. Plus, a big ribbon is a great way to distract from the fact that it might have been a while since your hair has been washed! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks stunning here with her saffron-coloured bow, but feel free to pick whatever colour you like.

3. Bubble pigtails: This style often worn by ITZY’s leader Yeji takes a little more technical skill, but hey – there’s plenty of time to practice! Here, her hair is pulled back into two high-sitting pigtails at the crown of her head. A piece of hair is wrapped around the elastic to conceal it, and three smaller elastics are positioned further down in the hair and then pushed up slightly to form the cute “bubble” style. The ends are left loose to give the style some swing, and some pieces are pulled down to frame her face. The result is a fresh take on a classic look!

4. Pretty in platinum: Red Velvet’s Wendy caused quite a stir with her new look back in summer of 2019, and soon Korean salons were receiving tons of requests to recreate the style on clients. Her asymmetric dye job takes a bit more skill to get right, so it might be best to get a virtual consultation with a stylist if you can. Wendy’s look includes bright platinum ends with tiny streaks interspersed throughout the body of the hair, which peek out to add an unexpected pop. If you’re going to try this at home, be sure to bleach the hair in stages to make sure you’re not over-stripping it, and tone it afterwards for that perfect platinum look.

5. Brow-grazing bangs: For (G)I-DLE’s most recent comeback, Minnie sported a set of ultra-blunt bangs that just barely reached the top of her brows. The effect is an ultra-modern, super-chic take on bangs that really makes her gorgeous features pop. If you’ve already got some heavy bangs, it’s easy to trim them just that tad bit more to achieve Minnie’s look. Or, if you currently don’t have bangs but are raring to reach for the scissors, comb the front pieces of your hair forwards and snip in segments until you reach the desired length. Remember to start slow – you can always cut more if you need to!

