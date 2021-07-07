Let’s get to know Suran and her musical journey

Getting to know Suran’s journey from the beginning to today. Read ahead to know more.

Suran is a well-known name in the industry, working as a soloist for 7 years now. She began her journey as part of duo ‘Lodia’ with the track ‘I Got a Feeling’ under ATC Entertainment in 2014. She also had another stage name during her time as a duo- Elena. In 2015, she had breast cancer and had halted all activities. She came back in 2016 as a soloist under her real name Suran and sang OSTs for various drama series like ‘Jealousy Incarnate’, ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’, ‘A Korean Odyssey’, ‘Abyss’ etc.

She gained international attention in 2017 when she worked with BTS Suga, first as a featured artist on the song ‘So far away’ by Agust D and then as a producer for her song ‘Wine’ feat. Changmo. Wine was so well received by the audience that she topped the charts for the first time since her debut. She also won an award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards for the ‘Hot Trend Award’. The R&B, hip hop track boded well with a wider audience as it told the story of a person reminiscing their ex over a glass or several glasses of wine.

With that success, she went on to release her first single as a soloist ‘Hide and Seek’ feat. Heize, her first EP ‘Jumpin’ and extended track ‘Surfin’, all in the same year, which had gained her decent attention from the Korean as well as global markets. She has also been featured in many songs like ‘Mannequin, Primary feat. Beenzino & Suran’, ‘Pride and Prejudice, Zico feat. Suran’, ‘Beside Me, Code Kunst feat. BewhY, YDG & Suran’ and most recently, ‘LL, Han Seung Woo feat. Suran’. She has also sung OST for recent dramas such as ‘O.V.E.R (Cheat on Me If You Can OST)’, ‘Two People (Find Me in Your Memory OST)’ and ‘One In A Million (Lovestruck in the City OST)’.

In the beginning of 2021, Suran ended the contract with her former agency Million Market and started her own entertainment company S-Tasy Entertainment, which is the combination of ‘Suran’ and ‘Fantasy’. The reason behind the name was that she wanted to create a fantasy land where artists have creative freedom and have fun while doing so. In February of 2021, she released her first single under the new label called ‘Sunny’. An indie pop track combined with dreamy aesthetics and Suran’s amazing vocal ability, the song sounded extremely beautiful and teeming with emotions.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Suga x IU: Five powerful female artists' Min Yoongi has collaborated with so far

Which is your favourite song from Suran? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below.

Share your comment ×