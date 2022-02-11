Let’s make the most delectable spread and we’ll tell you if you’ll be sharing the meal with BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment in August 2016.

In March 2021, Rosé made her solo debut with her single album ‘R’. The album sold 448,089 copies in its first week, the highest for a Korean female soloist. The lead single ‘On the Ground’ was a commercial success as well, topping the Billboard Global 200 and entering the top five in South Korea.

In September 2021, Rosé was invited by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello as an accompaniment to the Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City. Her attendance at the annual fundraising event resulted her to become the first female K-pop idol to attend the Met Gala, alongside CL.

