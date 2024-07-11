Let’s Fight Ghost completes 8 years: 3 reasons why Ok Taecyeon and Kim So Hyun’s quirky horror rom-com K-drama is must watch

Let’s Fight, Ghost, also known as Bring It On, Ghost, is adapted from a webtoon originally published on Naver from 2007 to 2010. The drama adaptation features a script by Kim Ji Sun and is directed by Park Joon Hwa. The series revolves around the story of Kim Hyun Ji, played by Kim So Hyun, a studious young woman whose life takes a tragic turn when she dies in an accident and returns as a ghost.

After wandering for years, she encounters Park Bong Pal, portrayed by Ok Taecyeon, who can see spirits. Bong Pal listens to the grievances of ghosts, sometimes fights the evil ones, and helps them move on. Together, Hyun Ji and Bong Pal embark on exorcisms and develop a deepening bond as they navigate the supernatural challenges they face. As the quirky series turns 8 let’s check the 3 reasons to watch the series.

The amazing leads: Kim So Hyun and Ok Taecyeon

In Let’s Fight, Ghost, Kim So Hyun portrays the unique Kim Hyun Ji, a ghost determined to uncover the mystery of her death and find peace in the afterlife. She later encounters a student Bong Pal, who holds the potential to unravel the secrets of her past and together they get on a journey to find out the truth.

Kim So Hyun's performance in this drama showcases her exceptional talent. She effortlessly blends perfect comedic timing with emotional depth, creating a captivating viewing experience. Her portrayal not only engages viewers but also evokes empathy, drawing them deeper into the storyline as they become invested in Hyun Ji's character and journey.

As for Ok Taecyeon, portraying Bong Pal, he embodies the character of a skilled exorcist with charm and sincerity. As he navigates his job at a haunted high school, he encounters the wandering spirit Kim Hyun Ji. Despite their ups and downs, Bong Pal always extends a helping hand to those around him including Hyun Ji who he later falls for despite her being a ghost. Taecyeon's portrayal of this quirky yet compassionate character is truly remarkable.

Quirky horror comedy drawing from real-life folk tales

Let’s Fight, Ghost offers a teenage twist on past release Master’s Sun with a delightful summer romance between Kim So Hyun and Taecyeon, combined with a ghost crime-fighting unit that excels in comedy. The series maintains its strength throughout, culminating in an almost satisfying ending.

Moreover, the show delves into various Korean folklores featuring ghosts such as the virgin ghost and water ghost. In the first episode, Bong Pal encounters the Outhouse Goddess Cheuksin while innocently going about his business in the washroom. Initially unnoticed, the long-haired woman shrouded in dark mist eventually realizes that Bong Pal, being an exorcist, can see her leading to him tackling her in a rather comedic way.

The iconic roommates to lovers trope

As Bong Pal possesses the unique ability to see and combat ghosts, it leads him to encounter the wandering spirit Kim Hyun Ji. Convinced that Bong Pal can help her find peace, she persuades him to allow her to stay with him, forming an unexpected partnership in fighting ghosts. As they live together and care for each other, their bond deepens, eventually blossoming into love.

This drama charmingly explores an unlikely romance between two contrasting characters: a human and a ghost. Despite the seemingly insurmountable barrier between them, they discover a way to be together. Bong Pal, despite his external struggles that may seem distant, internally struggles with feelings of loneliness, abandonment, and a reluctance to burden others.

However, meeting Kim Hyun Ji changes everything for him, giving him newfound purpose and connection. Their journey together not only bridges the gap between their worlds but also touches on universal themes of love, acceptance, and finding meaning in unexpected relationships.

