Co-directed by Lee Ho Jae and Lee Hyun Kyung and written by Bae Soo Young, Let’s Grabbled By the Collar is an upcoming South Korean drama series based on the web novel of the same name by New Lucky. The story follows the story of a reporter who is falsely accused of committing a murder. However, she embarks on a journey to find the truth and exonerate herself from the crime.

Let's Get Grabbed By the Collar release date and time

The K-drama is set to premiere on March 18, 2024, at 22:10 KST. Scheduled for 16 episodes in total, every new episode will air on Monday and Tuesday.

Where to Watch Let’s Grabbed By the Collar

The K-drama will premiere via the KBS2 network. It will also be available to stream through Wavve and Kocowa in select regions.

Genre

Thriller, mystery and Drama

Let's Get Grabbed By the Collar plot

The story centers around an investigative reporter, Seo Jung Won, who is excellent at her work. She is also the host of a current affairs television program with the title, “Let’s Get Grabbed By the Collar,” where she exposes the heinous crimes committed. With the help of a homicide team, she applies her own detective skills and catches the bad guys at large. Because of her unique ways and fierce personality, she has exposed many criminals of their crimes and helped the authorities pull them out of the streets.

Seo Jung Won is married to Seol Woo Jae, who is a second-generation chaebol and a famous novelist. However. Seo Jung Won finds out that her husband is having an affair, and she becomes distraught by the news. Suddenly, his mistress turns out dead, and Seo Jung Won is accused of murdering her. To clear her name from the mess, she teams up with a detective with the name, Kim Tae Heon, who is equally a devoted officer and passionate about solving crimes.

The both of them get together to uncover the truth so that Seo Jung Won is exonerated from the false allegations and the real culprit is caught. But they both have a shared past, which creates tension between them. Nevertheless, during such complications, relationships intertwine, which leads to more drama and emotional turmoil. Will Seo Jung Won be able to prove her innocence?

Let's Get Grabbed By the Collar cast

Kim Ha Nuel takes up the lead role of Seo Jung Won, who is a promising journalist dedicated to uncovering the truth and bringing criminals to justice. She gets entangled in a love triangle between her husband and her former lover while trying to prove her innocence for a crime she did not commit. On the other hand, Yeon Woo Jin takes up the role of the detective, who is Seo Jung Won’s ex-lover, and helps her out in solving the crime. They both team up to solve the murder case.

Jang Seung Jo plays Seol Woo Jae, who is the husband of Seo Jung Won. He is the heir of a rich conglomerate and an acclaimed writer. However, he commits infidelity in his marriage with Seo Jung Won, and his mistress suddenly dies. The crime is then pinned on his wife, which makes things further complicated.

Jung Woong In portrays Seol Pan Ho, the chairman of Mujin Group and father of Seol Woo Jae. Yoon Je Moon takes on the role of Mo Hyeong Taek, a former prosecutor and National Assembly member known for his willingness to conceal the truth, often coming into conflict with Seol Jung Won. Additionally, Han Chae Ah stars as Yu Yoon Yeong, the director of You & Me Neuropsychiatry Hospital, where she also serves as Seol Jung Won's counselor.

Watch Let's Get Grabbed By the Collar trailer