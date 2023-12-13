‘Let’s have a huge party’: EXO's Baekhyun shares sweet message following Sehun's military enlistment news

EXO-Ls were just informed about Sehun, the youngest member of EXO, joining the military this month. Baekhyun, in response to this news, shared a touching message with fans on Bubble, a fan community app, with the intention of bringing some positivity and solace to EXO-Ls during this period.

EXO’s Baekhyun’s message for fans post Sehun’s military enlistment news

Most recently, EXO-Ls received the news that Sehun, the youngest member of EXO, would be enlisting in the military this month. In response to this announcement, Sehun posted a handwritten letter on Weverse, reassuring fans that he would return soon. After reading Sehun's letter, fellow member Baekhyun posted a message to fans, aiming to uplift and cheer them up.

In his message, Baekhyun mentioned that Sehun's military enlistment letter had been shared. He acknowledged the frustration felt by EXO-Ls but assured them that both Sehun and the rest of the members were thinking about EXO and the fans. Baekhyun invited fans to look forward to a grand celebration together when they reunite and requested them to leave plenty of supportive messages for Sehun.

The Bambi singer empathized with the sadness EXO-Ls are feeling and acknowledged not wanting to part with Sehun. Drawing from his own enlistment experience, he shared that when he went through it, he read messages from fans secretly.

During his military service, he watched numerous EXO and solo stages on YouTube. Baekhyun expressed his belief that Sehun would also miss his fans greatly. He added that Kai, another fellow member currently in the military, is missing his fans too. In light of this, Baekhyun kindly asked fans to send Sehun messages and wished for his safe return.

EXO-Ls expressed happiness and gratitude upon seeing Baekhyun checking in on the fans, offering reassurance that time will pass, and they will all be reunited again.

More about Sehun’s announcement

On December 13, EXO member Sehun shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on Weverse, updating fans about his upcoming mandatory military service. As the youngest member of EXO, Sehun would be the last to fulfill his military duties. In the letter, he informed fans that he would be enlisting on December 21, expressing apologies for the late notice and explaining that he has been spending time alone, reflecting on his life in recent days.

Sehun noted the circumstances that prevented him from personally informing fans, hence the letter. He asked for understanding, expressed gratitude to those who supported him, and concluded by wishing everyone good health, assuring fans that he, too, would take care of his well-being. As of now, Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Suho, and Chen from EXO have completed their military service. Kai began his military service in May 2023.

