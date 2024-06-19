‘Let's hold our hands tighter’: MAMAMOO’s Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa drop heartfelt messages celebrating group’s 10th anniversary

MAMAMOO, renowned for their consistent and versatile musical releases, is celebrating their 10th anniversary since debut. The group, consisting of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, officially debuted on June 18, 2014, with their first extended play titled Hello, which included the lead single Mr. Ambiguous.

Their debut was highly acclaimed by critics and considered one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. Now, on their 10th anniversary, MAMAMOO has shared nostalgic pictures and heartfelt messages for their fans, commemorating their journey and expressing gratitude for their continued support over the years.

MAMAMOO celebrates 10 year anniversary

Exactly ten years ago today, MAMAMOO commemorated their debut anniversary by all four members—Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa—taking to their Instagrams to share heartfelt messages and nostalgic pictures. Solar posted a series of photos from their debut days, tour stages, and present moments. In her message, she reflected on the past decade, expressing gratitude to the members, supporters, and fans:

"MAMAMOO's 10 years, as well as Solar's 10 years, the members, and the people who have been beside us showing support. And our Moomoos, Yongsoonies, I can be where I am today thanks to all of you. And I'm always thankful for it. Even though life's not easy, it has been fun!!!"

Hwasa also marked MAMAMOO's 10th anniversary by sharing a nostalgic black and white photo of the group. Reflecting on their journey, she expressed surprise at the immense love and support they have received over the years. In her message, she mentioned how seeing the happiness on their faces in the old photo filled her with positivity. “I don't know whether is it because we have been together for a long time, I think our members as well as our moomoos are looking prettier, thank you and I really cherish you!"

Wheein shared pictures of the group from the past, evoking nostalgia as she celebrated MAMAMOO's special day. Her heartfelt message reflected on the group's journey over the past 10 years. "Today's a really special day for us, MAMAMOO. In these long 10 years, from the beginning till now, the members and Moomoos who have shared all emotions together, I truly love all of you. Let's hold hands tighter because we still have a long way to go!"

Moonbyul shared a picture of a cake along with photos from their debut era and various moments throughout the years. She expressed gratitude for the group's journey together, reflecting on how they have faced challenges and celebrated success together. “Yongsun unnie, Wheeinie, Hyejinie, Moomoos, Byulddongies, thank you and I love you for staying by MAMAMOO's Moonbyul’s side. Moonbyul also expressed gratitude to their staff and emphasized the importance of making the most out of each day as they move forward and “I will never let go the hands that were holding tightly.”

More about MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO and its members are celebrated for their strong live vocals, harmonies, and significant contributions to their songwriting. They stand out as one of the leading girl groups in K-pop, esteemed for their versatility across various genres.

Initially known for their retro, jazz, and R&B concepts, they have evolved to embrace contemporary hip-hop and emotional ballads. Since its debut in 2014, MAMAMOO has been recognized for challenging conventional beauty standards, breaking gender stereotypes, and setting itself apart in the K-pop industry with its unique approach and individuality.

