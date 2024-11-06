'Let's not reduce further': G-Dragon jokes about BIGBANG's past members on ZIP DAESUNG

In a recent episode of ZIP DAESUNG, released on Novemebr 5, BIGBANG’s Daesung, G-Dragon, and Taeyang reunited for a nostalgic and witty chat, giving fans a much-awaited glimpse of their chemistry. The video, humorously titled Some Things are Forever…(clover leaf emoji), marked a special occasion for VIPs as it was the first time in seven years that the trio appeared together on the show.

The lighthearted atmosphere kicked off when Daesung noticed a parasol decorated with a three-leaf clover, a gift from the production team. Curious about its symbolism, Daesung remarked, “A three-leaf clover represents luck.” G-Dragon, ever quick-witted, jumped in, asking, “Isn’t it the four-leaf clover that symbolizes luck?”

Realizing his mistake, Daesung corrected himself, laughing, “Ah... a three-leaf clover represents happiness.” Taeyang added to the fun, confirming, “Yeah, a four-leaf clover means luck, while a three-leaf clover signifies happiness.” The three clovers seemed to symbolize their remaining friendship and enduring bond after all these years.

Take a look at the hilarious moment here;

The trio then turned the three-leaf clover into a clever metaphor. “And there are three of us,” Daesung quipped, lifting the mood as they acknowledged the bittersweet fact that BIGBANG has evolved as a trio. G-Dragon’s quick response, “Let’s not (shrink) make it any less than this,” sparked laughter, playfully hinting at the past lineup changes with T.O.P and Seungri’s departure from the group.

Not missing a beat, Daesung chimed in with a firm, “There’s no such thing as a two-leaf clover. That’s just right.” G-Dragon continued the joke, adding, “A two-leaf clover would look rather pitiful, wouldn’t it? You’d just call that a leaf.” Taeyang finished with a laugh, saying, “If it’s two leaves, it’s just a sprout.”

This funny exchange provided a sense of relief for fans, showing that even after a rocky history, the remaining members of the group find comfort in each other and maintain a cheerful outlook on the difficulties they've encountered together.

Watch the full episode here;

Meanwhile, on October 31, G-Dragon released POWER, his first single in seven years, which embraces self-acceptance and confidence. With lyrics like “I got the power. I'm just like me. That’s why I’m beautiful,” the track resonates with fans who have followed him through his journey of reinvention.

BIGBANG’s reunion on ZIP DAESUNG came as a reminder to fans of the group’s unwavering bond, resilience, and the joy they bring to each other and their fans.

