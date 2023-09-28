'Let's sing together': LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and Laufey's epic interaction sparks collab buzz

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and jazz singer Laufey's interaction is leading to a collaboration song among fans. Known for her amazing vocals and performing skills, Yunjin loves making covers of the songs she likes or suggested by fans. No one expected an interaction between Laufey and Yunjin but thanks to a weverse comment by a fan, the singers were able to interact.

Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM to collaborate with Laufey?

Yunjin is a very popular K-pop singer from the 4th generation group LE SSERAFIM, she has composed many songs as a solo artist as well. The LE SSERAFIM member is also a fan of covering other artists and has shared the covers with fans many times through social media. Once a fan requested the UNFORGIVEN singer on the fan community app to cover a song by Jazz-pop star Laufey from Iceland. She replied to the post saying, "Omg I would love to". Fans were all excited to see her reply to this request as they wished to hear a Laufey song in Yunjin's voice. While fans spoke about this in huge numbers on the X app (formerly Twitter), they did not see Laufey's reaction coming to this. As the Jazz singer noticed this, she was confused about what was this about and asked, "Wait what is happening". Laufey's reaction to the Tweet got a reply from the Fearless singer confessing her love for the artist as she said, "Hi I'm Yunjin, I love you, I love you, I love you".

Fans started to celebrate this interaction and Laufey made another Tweet which sent fans into a frenzy. She said, "Hi Yunjin I love you too, let's sing together sometime". After this tweet, many fans started to wonder if this was a sign of collaboration. Although this was an unexpected interaction for the artists too, fans are all geared up to see what will happen next.

About Laufey

Laufey is a 24-year-old Icelandic-Chinese singer and songwriter. She rose to fame through Ísland Got Talent as a finalist (2014) and The Voice Iceland semi-finalist (2015). She is known as the Jazz prodigy and is on a journey of making songs that are a mixture of modern jazz and bedroom pop genres.

