'Let's start over again': GOT7's BamBam addresses fans amid mental health concerns; thanks Jackson Wang

GOT7's BamBam recently opened up to his fans, addressing growing concerns about his mental health during his BAMESIS show in Chiang Mai on October 4. The K-pop star has been under the spotlight since alarming posts in July, where he confessed to wanting to "sleep and not wake up" due to overwhelming pressure and stress. While he reassured fans with a follow-up message, saying he would find time to rest, his emotional speeches and social media updates left fans deeply concerned.

During his latest concert, BamBam gave a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to his fans, known as AHGASE, for their unwavering support. "Your encouragement really helped heal me," he said. He acknowledged their worries and admitted that his emotions had been fluctuating but assured them that he was in a stage of recovery. "It’s been up and down, but I’m getting better," BamBam shared.

The singer also addressed his fellow GOT7 member, Jackson Wang, who had reached out publicly after BamBam's posts hinted at deeper struggles. Jackson had offered support, reminding BamBam that his fans love him for who he is, not for those around him. "Jack, if you’re watching, I want to say thank you, man. I really love you," BamBam said during the concert.

Reflecting on Jackson's advice, BamBam revealed that he had started recognizing toxic relationships in his life. "I realized that there’ve been people around me who used me for their own advantage or want my fame, and from now on, I won’t let them near me again," he said, affirming his decision to distance himself from those who don’t truly care for him.

Despite the hardships, BamBam expressed his will to remain hopeful and determined to move forward. "I’ve been through a lot over the past ten years as a trainee, and I still made it. So why can’t I get through this? I can do it! Don’t worry," he said confidently. With renewed optimism, BamBam encouraged his fans to focus on the future, saying, “Let’s start again.”

In closing, he promised to prioritize his happiness and surround himself with only good people, ensuring his fans that their love and support continue to give him strength.

