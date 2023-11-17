Lia extends ITZY hiatus, reveals solo track Blossom and letter to fans amid group's new album, world tour plans

ITZY's Lia's decision to extend her hiatus into the upcoming year stems from health concerns initially disclosed in September. This continuation of her break has prompted JYP Entertainment to provide an update on November 17, shedding light on Lia's current health status and the decision to prolong her hiatus, amid ITZY’s plans of a new album and a world tour.

Lia will be absent from both ITZY's forthcoming album and world tour

In the midst of ITZY's fervently awaited album release and the excitement building around their imminent world tour, JYP Entertainment delivered a significant update on November 17 regarding Lia's participation. Lia, a pivotal member of ITZY, will prolong her hiatus, as confirmed by the agency's announcement.

This extension of Lia's break comes after an initial hiatus announcement in September, citing concerns for her health, precisely her diagnosis of anxiety disorder.

The statement released by JYP, reads as follows:

“Hello. This is JYPE.

This is an announcement regarding the status of ITZY member Lia’s health and her activities hereafter.

Currently, Lia is experiencing tension and symptoms of anxiety when carrying out scheduled activities. She was diagnosed with anxiety disorder as a result of examination from a specialized medical institution, and she is currently focusing on treatment.

After adequate discussion with Lia and the members, it was decided that Lia will be absent from the production of [ITZY’s] new album in January 2024 as well as their world tour in order to consider the recovery of her health as the top priority.

For fans who must be upset by the news, Lia’s solo track “Blossom” that was prepared in advance will be included in the album, and a lyric video was revealed today.

We ask for warm support and love from many fans.

We will continuously take the best possible measures for Lia’s recovery.

We once again thank the fans who always cherish ITZY."

While Lia's temporary absence may bring a tinge of longing among fans eagerly awaiting ITZY's new album and tour, the group's solidarity and Lia's thoughtful gesture of gifting the fans a song and penning down a letter, aims to reassure fans of her eventual return, bolstering their unity and connection.

Lia shares solo track Blossom and heartfelt letter for fans

Alongside news of her extended absence, Lia surprised fans by revealing a mesmerizing solo track titled Blossom and a personally handwritten letter, aimed at expressing her gratitude and love for the unwavering support received.

The soulful song offers a deep resonance with fans, offering a glimpse into her individual artistry and musical style, beyond ITZY’s group activities. Meanwhile, she also penned a letter, pouring out her heartfelt emotions and thanking fans for their undeterred support.

Take a look at Lia's letter below.

Here's what the Lia's letter translates to:

"MIDZY (ITZY’s fan club) whom I miss, hello, this is Lia.

I am directly relaying an update with a handwritten letter for fans who must be worried.

After much thought, I will not be able to participate in the upcoming album production and world tour, and I plan on taking time to focus more on recovering my health.

I am also revealing my solo track “Blossom” along with a lyric video for fans who must be upset.

It is a song filled with my sincerity that I want to express to fans.

Our MIDZY, are you doing well?

I am doing somewhat well in my own way. =)

I promise to return more improved and healthier, enough to repay the support given by MIDZY during this time we cannot spend together!

Thank you for always trusting and waiting for me.

2023.11.17 Lia"

