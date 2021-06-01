The Liar and His Lover star Lee Hyun Woo joins the cast of Netflix's Korean remake of Money Heist

Actor Lee Hyun Woo joins the Heist Team as their youngest member, Rio.

On March 31 this year, Netflix Korea caused quite a stir when it announced the Korean remake of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel, known popularly as Money Heist. Accompanying the announcement was a list of actors casted in the remake.

On Monday, May 31, Netflix Korea officially announced the inclusion of actor Lee Hyun Woo in the cast. He would be playing Rio, one of the main characters of the series.

Rio is the youngest member among the gang of robbers. The team's expert in computers, he began his career as a hacker from a very young age. He engaged in multiple cyber-attacks, which were all done discreetly so the police couldn’t track him. He even stole banking data but his identity was never discovered. During the learning process and preparation for the heist, he developed feelings for his fellow robber Tokyo, played by Jeon Jong Seo, and they began a secret relationship despite The Professor's (Yoo Ji Tae) request for participants not to fraternize.

The character is playful, naïve, and innocent compared to his fellow crew members, causing him to be considered the weakest link. But he is a very skilled hacker. He is shown to have enough knowledge of the deep web to know where he can buy weapons.

Río, as per the first announcement, was to be played by actor Park Jung Woo. According to a statement from his agency VARO Entertainment, the actor decided to step down because the schedule was in conflict with his other upcoming drama, JTBC's "Flying Butterflies".

Starting his career as a child artist at the young age of 9, Lee Hyun Woo has managed to capture numerous fans’ hearts throughout his career so far. He has starred in blockbusters like "Battle of Yeongpyeong", "The Con Artists" and "Secretly, Greatly". He has also been active on the small screen with dramas like "Master of Study", "To the Beautiful You", "The Scholar Who Walks the Night", "Moorim School: Saga of the Brave" and "The Liar and His Lover" under his belt. He has made appearances in music videos of various artists. He was the protagonist in of IU's "You & I" and "Above the Time".

