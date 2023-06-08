Lies Hidden in My Garden: Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon are terrified for different reasons in dark trailer

The primary trailer for Genie TV's original series Lies Hidden in My Garden was released on June 7, indicating an intense atmosphere. The best-selling novel of the same name serves as the basis for the drama Lies Hidden in My Garden. It is a tension spine chiller around two ladies carrying on with totally various lives and because of a dubious smell coming from the lawn, their lives get weaved together.

The trailer:

The preview video, which begins with Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee) saying, "It started with a terrible stench," which is about a creepy suspicion that grows in Joo Ran's family, which seems to be perfect, the appearance of Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon), who shakes up Joo Ran, and finds a way to face the truth. It overpowers the look by running wildly from the dubious friendship of the two ladies to the picture of the two families confronting an emergency. Specifically, Sang Eun shoots Joo Ran, who starts to associate her significant other with gaslighting, saying, "You know nothing? In addition, the eerie expression of Jae Ho, played by Kim Sung Oh, Yoon Beom, played by Choi Jae Rim, who poses a threat to Joo Ran, Joo Ran and Sang Eun's terrified appearances are constantly visible, creating breathtaking suspense. Alongside this, the problematic friendship of two ladies, Joo Ran and Sang Eun, who are totally different in all things, is foreshadowed, animating interest. Sang Eun inquires, "Do you have the confidence to handle it?" in response to Joo Ran's request for assistance. The two women fighting for the truth as if caught in a coma are shown at the end of the video, intensifying the tension.

Lies Hidden in My Garden:

The drama feels like a serious and thrilling series that shows the lives of two neighbors who think they have nothing in common but soon, their lives come together. Joo Ran is seen as a woman who has everything- family, loving husband, money, looks and more but the smell that emits from her backyard does not leave her mind, which alerts her husband. While Sang Eun lives in fear of her husband who uses her as a punching bag at any time. He keeps her around to instill fear in her while she plots ways to get rid of him. The two women lead very different lives but it is reminiscent of many women in the world today.

