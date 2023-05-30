Lies Hidden in My Garden: Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon get entangled in many mysteries in gripping teaser

On May 30, ENA released the teaser for Lies Hidden in My Garden starring Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon and others. The teaser shows the two characters go through their daily lives and soon get entangled into each other’s lives, leading them to facing each other with revenge in their mind. The drama follows Moon Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee) and Chu Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon) who lead different lives but a suspicious smell from Joo Ran’s backyard leads the two families to find out more than they could anticipate. The drama will begin on June 19 and will be available worldwide on Prime Video.

The first character teaser is for Moon Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee). Joo Ran is a dedicated housewife with a near-perfect life but that gets ruined as she comes across a mysterious smell in her backyard. The smell soon transforms the prim and proper Joo Ran to a skeptical and suspicious mess who loses her mind over the ‘dead body smell’ to the point where she even digs up her backyard to find the source of the smell. She becomes a secretive woman who has her eye out for the person who has caused havoc in her life and it points to Chu Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon). The second character teaser shows Sang Eun leading a quiet life while her husband is not around but he comes home, she becomes a scared woman but something changes her and as the saying goes, ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’, it seems Sang Eun took a few extreme steps to lead a better life but Joo Ran feels there is more to Sang Eun than meets the eye because she gobbles food on her husband’s funeral and looks empty but free. The teaser ends with Sang Eun asking Joo Ran the question, “Have you ever killed someone?” raising red flags between these two.

Through the teasers and posters, one can see that these two will be a great combination for the plot and will bring some intense stories for the viewers to see. Their suspicious behavior and stand-offs indicate that the grass might not be as green on the other side. We look forward to seeing the two amazing actresses on screen soon!

