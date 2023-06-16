Lies Hidden In My Garden: Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon join hands to take on a harrowing mission in new teaser

The best-selling novel of the same name serves as the basis for the drama Lies Hidden In My Garden. Due to a suspicious odor emanating from the backyard, two women lead completely different lives in this suspenseful thriller. Kim Tae Hee (playing Moon Joo Ran) and Lim Ji Yeon (playing Chu Sang Eun) are the "big hit combination" in the drama. In this case, Jung Ji Hyun, who is known for his sensual directing abilities in the dramas Search: WWW and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One is directing and foreshadowing the start of a well-made hit that grabs viewers' attention.

The teaser:

The first two characters in the teaser for Lies Hidden In My Garden are Sang Eun, who is confronted with the shocking event of her husband's sudden death, and Joo Ran, who begins to smell a dead body in her own backyard. It becomes clear that the death of Yoon Beom, played by Choi Jae Rim, and the smell of dead bodies in the backyard are connected, leading to an uncontrollable fog of mystery. In addition, Sang Eun's assertion that Joo Ran's husband, Jae Ho (Kim Sung Oh), killed Yoon Beom piques Joo Ran's desire to learn the truth. Additionally, Joo Ran, who intends to discover the truth, misleads the audience by declaring, ‘I must bury the secret’ with a crazed expression. As a result, attention is paid to the whole story of the incident that got the two families into trouble as well as how the story of the two women who started a precarious relationship in the opposite interests of the husband's death will play out.

Lies Hidden In My Garden:

However, Choi Jae Rim, Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon, and Kim Sung Oh's intense performances in the recently released video generate explosive tension. Specifically, the joint effort between Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon, who make a flawless troupe with the conflict of polar characters, is the feature. Additionally, every time Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim appear, tension builds. Additionally, director Jung Ji Hyun's delicate and bizarre set design increases the suspense in the drama.

