Lies Hidden in My Garden's Lim Ji Yeon to Celebrity's Lee Chung Ah, and more; pick favorite female second lead

From Lies Hidden in My Garden's Lim Ji Yeon to Celebrity star Lee Chung Ah many female second lead characters were introduced in 2023 K-dramas. We bring you a poll so that you can pick the female second lead who you enjoyed watching and who is your favorite.
Female Second Lead in K-drama 2023
In See You in My 19th Life, Lim Ji Yeon portrayed Chu Sang Eun, a woman trapped in a chaotic marriage plagued by financial woes and domestic abuse. Lee Chung Ah took on the role of Chairwoman Yoon Si Hyeon, a poised figure immersed in the social media-driven influencer world. Go Won Hee portrayed Kim Ok Vin's character's close friend, the flight attendant Shin Na Eun. Additionally, Ha Yoon Kyung played the part of Shin Hye Sun's younger sister, Yoon Cho Won, in her past life.
