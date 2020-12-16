From Life Is Beautiful to Park Bo Gum‘s Seobok; Here are the films that are facing a delay due to COVID

From Mount Jiri to Hospital Playlist, we are looking at all the films that will face delays due to COVID, scroll down to see the full list.

Many productions are taking precautions due to the spread of COVID-19, leading to delays in premieres and filming. Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum‘s film Seobok temporarily delayed its scheduled December opening due to the spread of COVID-19. A source from production company CJ Entertainment stated on December 7 via Soompi, “We decided to postpone the premiere after serious consideration, in order to prevent further spread and harm.” The movie Life Is Beautiful has also postponed its planned December release due to the spread of COVID-19. The musical film stars Yum Jung Ah, Ryu Seung Ryong, Ong Seong Wu, and more.

The tvN drama Mount Jiri also announced plans on December 8 to halt filming until December 20 as a preemptive measure due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Korea. The drama stars Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, and more. It was reported by Star News on December 16 that the second season of the drama Hospital Playlist has postponed its filming until January 2021, after planning to shoot in December. The script reading for the season, which was scheduled for early December, is reported to have been postponed to early January as well.

The report also stated that according to a source, the show had been in talks to air in the first half of next year, but they haven’t been able to finalize the schedule due to COVID-19 and they are monitoring the situation. Later that day, a source from tvN told Sports DongA, “We are at the stage of working hard at preparing the second season of Hospital Playlist, and so we ask for your understanding about the fact that it would be hard for us to talk about a detailed schedule.”

A drama source stated to the outlet, “I haven’t been notified about the schedule yet but I think it will be early January of next year.” They added, “Since it’s a drama that includes a lot of background actors, I think they will be more sensitive when it comes to COVID-19.” The first season of Hospital Playlist premiered in March of this year and the series stars Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do.

