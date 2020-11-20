Life Goes On MV: BTS BE's lead single gives ARMY immense hope at a time of adversity with relatable feelings

Finally, the lead single of BTS' album BE, Life Goes On MV was dropped a while back and as expected, it left BTS ARMY in a crying mess of emotions. Watch the heartwarming music video, directed by Jungkook, below.

"One day the world stopped / Without any warning..." Jungkook croons in the opening lines of Life Goes On as the music video, which was directed by The Golden Maknae, kickstarts with V driving in his car while removing his face mask. The lead single of BTS' album BE is said to be of the alternative hip hop genre with sentimental acoustic guitar sounds while the comforting message from the get-go is: "In the face of unexpected turns and abrupt disruption, life goes on," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it altered everyone's lives in 2020.

This sentimentality was evidenced throughout the visually delightful Life Goes On MV, which sees the members being confined in their dorm, like the rest of the world has been this year, but yet, making the most of their time together as a septet. This included playing video games and eating pizza to even goofing around as Kookie uses his film camera to shoot his beloved hyungs. A particular lyric that would make BTS ARMY cry happy tears is when Suga raps, "People say the world has changed / But thankfully between you and me, nothing's changed."

There was also the heartwarming moment when the members are inside a car with Taehyung driving and Jin staring at his members with a look of sheer adoration. Towards, the ending verse, we see the members sound asleep, with Jin in the center, before we're taken to an empty stadium with the members all dressed up and performing Life Goes On. V and Jimin harmonising, "I remember," like a chant was a cherry on top of the icing as the members truly give a sense of hope in a time of adversity with their relatable feelings.

Given their idol status, people sometimes tend to forget that they go through the same thing that any 20-something-year-olds go through and that's what makes Life Goes On even more personable. It's also in the way Jungkook chose to go in the direction of the video, with the happy, joyous and even chaotic moments to reflect upon the message of moving on as an important lesson to undertake that shines throughout 3 minutes and 50 seconds MV.

Check out BTS' soul-stirring Life Goes On MV below:

Leave it to BTS to heal us with their music!

ALSO READ: BTS BE: Jungkook reveals how he tried to reflect members' personal aspects while directing Life Goes On MV

What did you think of Life Goes On MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×