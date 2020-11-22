Life Goes On MV On My Pillow Ver: BTS heads to the bedroom for a cosy version of BE song directed by Jungkook

After releasing the official Life Goes On MV on Friday, BTS released an 'On My Pillow' version of the song wherein RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook slip into their pyjamas for a comfy music video.

Days before BE released, BTS confessed they hoped their new album would comfort the ARMY during these trying times. It is safe to say that they hit the bull's eye, with Life Goes On's music video adding a cherry to the icing. The new BTS song's MV featuring the septet members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook was released on the same day as the album's release. Just as ARMY streamed it with dedication, helping it surpass jaw-dropping views in the matter of few hours, BTS dropped the intimate "On My Pillow" version of the song.

The music video watches the members slip into comfortable pyjamas and get comfortable on the beds arranged. While the singers and rappers channelled the lazy yet comfy vibe, we couldn't help but notice that the room included a number of photos and cameras. Taehyung's photo frame, that was mounted on the wall behind him in his concept room, featured in the room. A smaller version of the same was set up beside the bed as well. The room also featured a speaker, headphones, a piano and more!

Check out the video below:

Like the OG version, "‘Life Goes On’ Official MV : on my pillow" credits Jeon Jung Kook as the director. While the ARMY streams the new version, they haven't stopped streaming the original version. The MV on YouTube has already 95 million views, at the time of reporting, and has been topping iTunes charts across the world.

