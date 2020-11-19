  1. Home
Life Goes On Teaser 2: BTS members shine bright in black and white through director Jungkook's aesthetic eyes

While we're just one day away from the release of BTS' album BE, a second teaser for the lead single Life Goes On MV was unveiled and features the members through director Jungkook's aesthetic eyes.
Mumbai
BTS' Life Goes On MV will drop on November 20 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST)
We're just a day away from the release of BTS' most personal album to date, BE. Right from the production management to visual direction, each member has had a key role to play in the making of the ambitious album. Moreover, Jungkook, who has a keen eye for direction (His gorgeous G.C.F videos is the biggest proof!), has actually co-directed the music video of BE's lead single Life Goes On along with Nu Kim.

While the first teaser gave us major Spring Day vibes, the second teaser of Life Goes On MV includes black and white scenarios featuring all the members, as we see director Jungkook's aesthetic viewpoint of his hyungs. While a melancholic tune plays in the background with the members crooning 'I remember...' like a chant, we see V staring directly at Kookie, RM, Suga, Jin and Jimin with their eyes shut, J-Hope staring off into the distance and finally The Golden Maknae holding his camera, seemingly creating the illusion of clicking BTS ARMY.

Check out the mesmerising b&w teaser of Life Goes On below:

Director Jungkook plans to leave ARMY in a mess of tears with Life Goes On MV and we're not ready for the tearworks!

Are you excited to watch BTS' Life Goes On MV as well as the release of BE? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS DROPS 1st teaser of BE’s title track video Life Goes On; ARMY goes WILD; Watch

Life Goes On MV will drop on tomorrow, i.e. November 20 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). BTS will perform Life Goes On for the very first time at AMAs on November 22.

Credits :Big Hit Labels' YouTube

