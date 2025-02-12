Light Shop: 7 similar K-dramas to watch on OTT if you liked this Disney+ show; Sweet Home, Signal, and more

The thriller and supernatural K-drama Light Shop impressed viewers with its unique storyline. Based on the webtoon Shop of the Lamp, the series follows strangers tormented by their pasts who are mysteriously drawn to a peculiar light shop in a shadowy alley.

The mysterious shopkeeper holds the key to their past, present, and future. Written by Kang Full and directed by Kim Hee Won, the drama features an impressive cast, including Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Kim Seol Hyun, Bae Sung Woo, and Lee Jung Eun. If you loved Light Shop, here are seven similar K-dramas you shouldn’t miss!

Strangers from Hell

Adapted from the webtoon, Strangers From Hell is a psychological thriller set in Eden Gosiwon, a creepy apartment complex. When Jong U (Yim Si Wan) moves in, he senses something is off, especially with his eerie neighbor, Seo Mun Jo (Lee Dong Wook). As unsettling events unfold, tension builds, making this drama a gripping, suspense-filled watch.

Night has Come

The mystery youth drama Night has Come follows high school students forced into a deadly mafia game. As they fight to survive, they realize the true motive of the game is rooted in their former classmate’s tragic suicide. With suspenseful twists, the series keeps viewers hooked, decoding clues and forming theories at every turn.

Pyramid Game

The action-packed psychological drama Pyramid Game exposes the dark reality at Baekyeon Girls' High School, where students vote in a popularity poll each month. Those who score zero become bullying targets. When transfer student Seong Su Ji (Bona) receives zero votes, she finds herself trapped in this brutal and unforgiving game.

Moving

Written by Kang Full, Moving follows three students: Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Jang Hui Sui (Go Youn Jung), and Lee Gang Hun (Kim Do Hoon), who possess extraordinary abilities like flying, rapid healing, and super speed. As they uncover their true identities, their parents struggle to protect them from authorities seeking to exploit their powers.

Sweet Home

Adapted from the webtoon, Sweet Home follows Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang), who moves into a creepy apartment where people start turning into monsters. The drama explores his survival and willpower, featuring interconnected stories. With three seasons, Sweet Home delivers intense action and horror, keeping viewers hooked throughout the series.

Beyond Evil

Two determined detectives chase a serial killer terrorizing their quiet city. Lee Dong Sik (Shin Ha Kyun), once a top cop, is now stuck with menial tasks, while elite detective Han Joo Won (Yeo Jin Goo) hides a dark secret. When gruesome murders mirror a 20-year-old case, they join forces, uncovering shocking truths that challenge everything, including their own innocence.

Signal

In Signal, Park Hae Yeong (Lee Je Hoon), once a young witness to a kidnapping, grows up distrusting the police. Now a profiler, he discovers a walkie-talkie connecting him to Detective Lee Jae Han (Jo Jin Woong) in the past. Alongside Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), they work together across time to solve cold cases and uncover hidden truths.