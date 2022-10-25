LIGHTSUM: Huiyeon and Jian’s departure announced; Group to reform with 6 members

Official statement In the official notice, CUBE Entertainment relayed the news of a reformation of the group with 6 members as Huiyeon and Jian will not be a part of the promotions henceforth. The statement only revealed that the same was decided after careful discussion, providing no further details if it was the groups’, Huiyeon and Jian’s or the company’s decision. It is also unknown if the two members decided to leave on their own and why exactly they will not be able to join.

LIGHTSUM will reform as a six member piece with Huiyeon and Jian no longer being a part of the lineup. On October 25, their agency CUBE Entertainment released a statement regarding the future activities of the girl group.

Here is the full statement from the management’s end.

“Announcement on LIGHTSUM's future promotions

Hello.

This is CUBE Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely apologize for this sudden news for those fans who always send love and support to LIGHTSUM.

After a careful discussion, we have decided to reorganize LIGHTSUM as a 6-member group (SANGAH, CHOWON, NAYOUNG, HINA, JUHYEON, YUJEONG) for their future promotions. and we will provide our unlimited support and best efforts for LIGHTSUM to continue on with their music.

Also, please send support for HUIYEON and JIAN who are no longer able to join.

Thank you.”

About LIGHTSUM

CUBE Entertainment’s LIGHTSUM debuted on June 10, 2021. With the initial lineup of Sangah, Chowon, Nayoung, Hina, Juhyeon and Yujeong, alongside Huiyeon and Jian. Their debut album was the single Vanilla, following which they released another single album named Light a Wish in October 2021, and their first EP Into the Light in May 2022.