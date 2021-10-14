LIGHTSUM makes a VIVACEous first comeback with single album

Rookie girl group LIGHTSUM has ascended with their first comeback! LIGHTSUM has released their single album, ‘Light a Wish’ along with the title track for it, ‘VIVACE’. The personal charms of the eight members are right on display as they channel their flair. They aim to showcase their original and powerful performances along with their astounding vocals.

The music video shows the stylish members dancing passionately in a vibrant setting. The members look alluring while their cheery choreography presents a delightful vibe to the girl group. Check out the music video below.

LIGHTSUM made their debut in June 2021 with their single ‘Vanilla’. It ranked at the No.8 spot on the Billboard World Digital Sales Chart, while selling a whopping 19K copies within the first 2 days of the album’s release. This embedded the group’s name as they broke the record for the highest first-week sales for girl groups debuting in 2021. The music video for ‘Vanilla’ has gathered more than 10 million views in just a week.

CUBE Entertainment’s newest stars, SANGAH, CHOWON, NAYOUNG, HINA, JUHYEON, YUJEONG, HUIYEON, and JIAN work towards carrying a legacy with their latest comeback ‘Light a Wish’ that encompasses tracks ‘You, jam’ and ‘Popcorn’ apart from the title track.

With 2 versions, ‘Light’ and ‘Wish’, entangled in the story of a 21st century and original Genie, its refreshing and vintage vibes are enclosed in captivating tracks. Along with fulfilling the group’s wishes, it caters to the liking of the fans’ music taste with songs worked on by notable names like WWWAVE from PAPERMAKER, Full8loom, and STEVEN LEE.

