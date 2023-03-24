Like Crazy: 3 aspects of BTS’ Jimin’s solo MV that we absolutely fell in love with

On March 24, BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV for BTS’ Jimin’s solo release Like Crazy and we love everything about it! Here are some of our favorite aspects :-

The song:

The melody is easy and light, so it's a fun song to enjoy during a party. It has a retro aesthetic to it with the drums and 808 bass. The 80s sound adds a unique flair to the song itself.

The lyrics:

The song talks about being heartbroken and using fun adventures to move on from the crushing feeling of break up. The lyrics also show how he is still drunk in her memories that plague his mind, even though he is getting used to finding different ways to feel something.

The MV:

The music video itself is like a visual masterpiece with the flashing lights, speed ramps, changing backgrounds and various items that serve a contrast between Jimin partying and the Jimin that he is on the inside.

Like the album title, which has the dual meaning of 'face' and 'face', Jimin shows various aspects in this solo album, while looking back on the past and expressing numerous emotions until he fully faces himself. 'FACE' includes 'Set Me Free Pt.2', which was pre-released on the 17th, the title song 'Like Crazy', 'Face-off' of the Trap Soul genre, and 'Interlude: Dive' with dreamy instrument sounds and 'Alone' in the pop ballad genre. Jimin expressed his sincere feelings while experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years in 'FACE'. As it was born through the process of overcoming loneliness and wandering behind a splendid life with music, the emotional narratives of the songs in this album are organically connected. The flow of change is melted from worry and futility to a firm will to face the whole 'me' and prepare for a new start as an artist Jimin. Jimin actively participated in the overall production process, from the album planning stage to songs and music videos, and molded his musical color and ability.

'FACE' was filled with songs completed with Jimin's voice. It contains songs that cross various genres such as pop, hip-hop, and R&B, and Jimin adds his own personality and charm to each song with his distinct tone and singing method. In addition, performance, another strength of Jimin, is definitely a point to pay attention to in 'FACE'. In the music video for his pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2', Jimin overwhelmed the viewers with a powerful group dance with dozens of dancers. The emotional line of the song was maximized with a strong expression and excellent performance. On March 24th and 25th, he will appear on NBC's popular program 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to talk about the new album with the host, Jimmy Fallon and perform the title song.

