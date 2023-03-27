Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin makes him the first solo artist from Korea to top Spotify’s Global Songs Charts

BTS member Jimin dropped his solo debut album ‘Face’ on March 24, 2023. The album has 6 tracks on it that include two versions of ‘Like Crazy’ - one in English and another partially in Korean. The three and half minutes long track is a consequence of the pairing of excellent composition and Jimin’s gripping voice. While the song does justice to Jimin’s vocal abilities, the music video brilliantly showcases what an excellent dancer Jimin is. Jimin is currently busy performing ‘Like Crazy’ on various music programs.

Like Crazy

His most popular appearance so far was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the star made two back-to-back appearances and spoke about his new release and music inspirations. The artist was recently filming his performance for Music Bank where he surprised fans with heartfelt gifts to thank them for showing up to the filming set and for showing their support. ‘Like Crazy’ is an excellent track that beautifully captures Jimin’s voice. The song has now also managed to top Spotify’s Global Songs Charts. In doing so, the BTS member has managed to beat hit tracks like Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ and SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’.

BTS’ Jimin in 2023

The announcement concerning Jimin’s solo debut was made earlier this year. Henceforth, Jimin kept fans updated on his then-upcoming release with regular updates. Jimin then dropped his pre-release track ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ on March 17, 2022. ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ is currently doing phenomenally well on Spotify’s global charts where it is ranked at number 14 between super hit tracks like Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ and Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’.

Besides activities surrounding his solo debut, Jimin has also made some headlines with his fashion adventures. Earlier this year, Jimin became the face of European multinational luxury fashion house Dior and luxury jewellery and speciality design house Tiffany & Co. earlier this year, on January 13, 2023, Jimin released his collaborative single ‘Vibe’ with BIG BANG member Taeyang. The song was an excellent composition that brilliantly blended the contrasting voices of Jimin and Taeyang. ‘Vibe’ currently has a stream count of a whopping 108 million on Spotify.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns 26: Take a look at 5 fashion staples that define her style