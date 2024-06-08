Kim Bora has finally tied the knot with her long-time partner Jo Ba Reun in an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. The actress is seen in a beautiful gown and smiling widely on her special day.

On June 8, 2024, Kim Bora married her partner of three years in an intimate wedding, surrounded by friends and family. The actress is seen in a traditional white wedding gown, and her face is adorned with a gorgeous smile.

With a veil on her head, the dress has a tube neckline and the fabric is draped around her upper body. On the other hand, the second half of the dress is a full skirt which creates a beautiful silhouette. Just like a princess, Kim Bora holds tulips on her hands, looking radiant as ever. Furthermore, Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon was also seen attending the wedding ceremony.

The couple announced that they would be getting married earlier this year after being together for several years. It was reported by a South Korean media outlet that Kim Bora met film director Jo Ba Reun on the sets of the movie Ghost Mansion in 2021 and they both started dating soon after.

Later, the actress’ agency confirmed the news of the couple deciding to get married in June amongst family and loved ones.

More about Kim Bora and Jo Ba Reun

Kim Bora began her career as a child actor in the film For Horowitz in 2006. However, she was prominently praised for her appearance at Sky Castel. She went on to star in various dramas and films such as Jungle Fish 2 (2010), Bel Ami (2013), Glamorous Temptation (2015), and more.

Most recently she appeared in the K-drama Like Flower in the Sand alongside Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Ju Myoung, and more.

On the other hand, Jo Ba Reun is a South Korean film director, who won the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2017. He has created films such as Gang and Slate. However, Ghost Mansion is one of his most notable works.

