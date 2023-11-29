Like Flowers in Sand: Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung appear youthful and radiant in new posters

Like Flowers in Sand featuring Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung will be released on December 20. It is a sports drama that revolves around a ssireum player. Ssireum is a form of Korean traditional wrestling that takes place in a wrestling ring covered in sand and hence the title of the drama. Here is a look at the posters released.

Like Flowers in the Sand: Posters featuring Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung revealed

On November 29, ENA dropped group and duo posters of their upcoming sports drama Like Flowers in Sand. One of the posters includes the leads Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung who look happy and optimistic. Another is a group poster that includes Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bo Ra, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung. The posters have a youthful and radiant vibe. The caption reads, "There are also flowers in this world which bloom slowly."

Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand: Release date, cast, summary, and other details

Like Flowers in Sand is all geared up to premiere on December 20 on ENA and Genie TV. The cast includes Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myoung, Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bora, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung.

The drama tells the story of Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. He is planning to quit and retire but his life alters as he crosses paths with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung.

Actor Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company. With the gender-bender, The Tale of Nokdu, Jang Dong Yoon rose to popularity. He has been a part of many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more. He will be taking the lead in the fantasy romantic comedy My Man is a Cupid too.

Lee Joo Myung made her debut in 2019 with the KBS drama My Fellow Citizens. She also starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Missing: The Other Side, and many more dramas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Like Flowers in Sand teaser 2: Jang Dong Yoon ready to take over Ssireum world in sports K-drama